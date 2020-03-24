Restaurants grapple with virus precautions Restaurants across the U.S. have been required to alter their operations in order to survive, with several cities and states shutting bars and restaurants over the coronavirus pandemic. Shifting to take out-only is the only way some eateries can stay in business, requiring fewer employees and altered menus and unfortunately to varying degrees of success. Vladimir Duthiers speaks to restauranteurs and their employees about the toll this is taking on their business and their lives.