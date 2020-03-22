Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 13,000

Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 13,000Download the free app
The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus worldwide reached at least 13,049, including 340 in the U.S. and 4,825 in Italy, where the devastating virus has brought the country to its knees.
Italy hit a grim milestone Saturday by recording record-breaking death tolls two days in a row. The country announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, which rose to 53,000 people, with nearly 800 new deaths. As bodies pile up in Italian hospitals, morgues and churches, and as medical workers plead for more help, there is no sign yet that Italy is taming its arc of its contagion.
In the U.S., the Senate adjourned without an agreement on a coronavirus relief package, planning to resume work Sunday. The finalized measure is expected to cost between $1 trillion and $2 trillion and include direct payments to most U.S. taxpayers.
There are over 26,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and nearly 312,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Lawmakers to resume talks over stimulus package
Congressional leaders plan to meet Sunday to hammer out the details of the Senate's massive stimulus package ahead of the first procedural vote on the measure.
As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell departed Capitol Hill on Saturday evening, he told CBS News that "drafting is underway, and we anticipate moving forward tomorrow with a bipartisan proposal."
"We are moving ahead drafting and we're going to be able to produce a bipartisan agreement, and be on the floor on Monday," he said. He said in a statement that a procedural vote is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer struck an optimistic tone while emphasizing that Democrats have not seen portions of the legislation.
"Democrats very much want to reach a bipartisan agreement to address this major health and economic crisis," a spokesman for Schumer said. "There is not yet an agreement, and we still have not seen large parts of the Republican draft. We look forward to reviewing their first draft and negotiating a bipartisan compromise."
McConnell, Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy planned to meet at 11 a.m. in McConnell's office.
At least 38 inmates and staff at NYC jails test positive
New York City was hit by the nation's largest coronavirus jail outbreak to date this week, with at least 38 people testing positive at the notorious Rikers Island complex and nearby facilities — more than half of them incarcerated men, the board that oversees the city's jail system said Saturday.
In a letter to New York's criminal justice leaders, Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman described a jail system in crisis.
She said in the last week, board members learned that 12 Department of Correction employees, five Correctional Health Services employees, and 21 people in custody at Rikers and city jails had tested positive for the coronavirus.
And at least another 58 were being monitored in the prison's contagious disease and quarantine units, she said.
"It is likely these people have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in close contact with many other people in custody and staff," said Sherman, warning that cases could skyrocket. "The best path forward to protecting the community of people housed and working in the jails is to rapidly decrease the number of people housed and working in them."
First federal inmate tests positive
An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, has tested positive for coronavirus. The inmate is the the first confirmed case in the federal prison system.
"The inmate arrived at MDC Brooklyn on March 16, 2020," the Federal Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) office of public affairs said in a statement Saturday. "On March 19, 2020, he complained of chest pains and was taken to an outside hospital, where they performed a test for COVID-19. On March 20, 2020, he was discharged back to MDC Brooklyn and immediately placed in isolation. Today, the BOP was notified his test results for COVID-19 were positive."
The inmate is still in isolation and "all CDC guidelines are being followed," according to BOP. The other inmates who were being housed with the patient are being quarantined.
Two staff members at MDC have also tested positive for coronavirus.