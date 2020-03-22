Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force gives update on COVID-19 response

Members of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Sunday at 4:30 p.m. as the global death toll from the illness topped 13,000.

In the U.S., where more than 370 people have died due to the coronavirus, members of the Senate are set to reconvene to move forward with a stimulus package to help families and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com



The package is expected to cost between $1.5 and $2 trillion. On Sunday afternoon, senators are scheduled to vote on whether to advance the measure, teeing up a vote on its final passage as early as Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the 247-page bill Thursday, though it was swiftly met with criticism from Democrats who said the proposal didn't do enough to help workers and provided too much for industries reeling from the outbreak, which has led state officials to urge residents to remain in their homes and order restaurants, bars and theaters to close.

Republican and Democratic negotiators worked over the weekend to hammer out the details of the "phase three" deal, but Democratic leaders said Sunday they remain at odds over several aspects of the legislation. The bill follows an $8.3 billion emergency package signed into law by President Trump earlier this month and a coronavirus relief bill signed by Mr. Trump last week.