Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 13,000
The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus worldwide reached at least 13,049, including 340 in the U.S. and 4,825 in Italy, where the devastating virus has brought the country to its knees.
Italy hit a grim milestone Saturday by recording record-breaking death tolls two days in a row. The country announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, which rose to 53,000 people, with nearly 800 new deaths. As bodies pile up in Italian hospitals, morgues and churches, and as medical workers plead for more help, there is no sign yet that Italy is taming its arc of its contagion.
In the U.S., the Senate adjourned without an agreement on a coronavirus relief package, planning to resume work Sunday. The finalized measure is expected to cost between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, according to congressional sources, and include direct payments to most U.S. taxpayers.
There are over 26,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and nearly 312,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Lawmakers to resume talks over stimulus package
Congressional leaders plan to meet Sunday to hammer out the details of the Senate's massive stimulus package ahead of the first procedural vote on the measure.
As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell departed Capitol Hill on Saturday evening, he told CBS News that "drafting is underway, and we anticipate moving forward tomorrow with a bipartisan proposal."
"We are moving ahead drafting and we're going to be able to produce a bipartisan agreement, and be on the floor on Monday," he said. He said in a statement that a procedural vote is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer struck an optimistic tone while emphasizing that Democrats have not seen portions of the legislation.
"Democrats very much want to reach a bipartisan agreement to address this major health and economic crisis," a spokesman for Schumer said. "There is not yet an agreement, and we still have not seen large parts of the Republican draft. We look forward to reviewing their first draft and negotiating a bipartisan compromise."
McConnell, Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy planned to meet at 11 a.m. in McConnell's office.
At least 38 inmates and staff at NYC jails test positive
At least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus inside New York City jails, officials said, signaling the largest outbreak in American jails since the outbreak began. For weeks, activists and health officials have feared a potential outbreak would spread rapidly throughout the country's prison system.
Jacqueline Sherman, the interim chairwoman of the New York City Board of Correction, sent a letter to state and city officials on Saturday urging them to release inmates at higher risk of dying from an infection and to "rapidly" decrease the prison population.
"Fewer people in the jails will save lives and minimize transmission among people in custody as well as staff. Failure to drastically reduce the jail population threatens to overwhelm the City jails' healthcare system as well (as) its basic operations," Sherman wrote in the letter, which was addressed to the five boroughs' district attorneys, the state's chief judge and the state and city corrections commissioners.
First federal inmate tests positive
An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, has tested positive for coronavirus. The inmate is the the first confirmed case in the federal prison system.
"The inmate arrived at MDC Brooklyn on March 16, 2020," the Federal Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) office of public affairs said in a statement Saturday. "On March 19, 2020, he complained of chest pains and was taken to an outside hospital, where they performed a test for COVID-19. On March 20, 2020, he was discharged back to MDC Brooklyn and immediately placed in isolation. Today, the BOP was notified his test results for COVID-19 were positive."
The inmate is still in isolation and "all CDC guidelines are being followed," according to BOP. The other inmates who were being housed with the patient are being quarantined.
Two staff members at MDC have also tested positive for coronavirus.