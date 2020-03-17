Coronavirus updates: Americans told to hunker down as death toll rises

Coronavirus updates: Americans told to hunker down as death toll risesDownload the free app
The world is swallowing the bitter pill prescribed to fight the coronavirus. Businesses are shutting their doors, schools are closing, and governments are urging – in some cases ordering – weary citizens to hole up at home.
In response to the massive disruptions to daily life, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced they're working on a "big" and "bold" legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis, as the president put it. That includes "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said Tuesday.
Mnuchin said the goal would be to get checks to Americans in two weeks to help workers cope with the economic effects of the crisis. The president wouldn't say exactly how much those checks might be — Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney have suggested $1,000 per adult.
"We're going big," the president told reporters Tuesday.
Mnuchin announced that Americans who owe a payment to the IRS can defer up to $1 million per individual, and up to $10 million per corporation.
The president has asked all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and he's admitted the unprecedented measures being taken around the country could sink the United States into a recession.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday afternoon that New Yorkers should be "prepared" for the possibility of a shelter in place order, and that a decision should be made in the "next 48 hours."
COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed at least 95 of the more than 5,200 people who have diagnosed with it in the United States. Globally, the death toll is over 7,500, with the most aggressive outbreaks still spreading in Europe and Iran.
Italy announced new figures Tuesday that show it has one-third of the world's total deaths from the virus.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
De Blasio: New Yorkers should be "prepared" for possibility of a shelter in place order
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New Yorkers should be "prepared" for the possibility of a shelter in place order.
"This is a reality that is being talked about because this crisis continues to grow," he said at a press conference.
De Blasio said the decision of whether to issue a shelter in place order should be made in the "next 48 hours."
As of Tuesday, there are 814 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, according to De Blasio. Seven New Yorkers have died.
"It's quite clear that this is a fast growing crisis," the mayor said.
Thousands flock to Florida beaches, ignoring coronavirus concerns
Thousands of people in Florida are seemingly ignoring social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. Despite warnings from public health experts, photos and videos show beaches across the state packed with spring breakers.
NYC Board of Corrections calls on officials to release some inmates from jails
The New York City Board of Corrections is calling on officials to release inmates who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. In a statement Tuesday, the board urged city officials to follow the lead of Los Angeles County and Cuyahoga County in Ohio, which have released hundreds of inmates in attempts to minimize potential outbreaks behind bars.
"The city must drastically reduce the number of people in jail right now and limit new admissions to exceptional circumstances," the statement said. "The city must begin this process now. The city's jails have particular challenges to preventing disease transmission on a normal day and even more so during a public health crisis."
The board provides oversight for the city's Department of Corrections. It urged the city to release the following inmates:
People over 50 years old
People with underlying health conditions, including lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, cancer or a weakened immune system
People detained for administrative reasons, including failure to appear and parole violations
People serving sentences of one year or less
"Once these people are released from jail, the city must continue to work with district attorneys,
the defense bar, and the judiciary to identify all other detained New Yorkers who can be
released from jail," the statement added. It said the Department of Corrections and Correctional Health Services should also provide "COVID-19 screening, discharge planning, including connection to health and mental health services, for those requiring support upon release."
America has plenty of toilet paper. The hard part is stocking empty store shelves.
Coronavirus-related panic buying is making it difficult for retailers to keep toilet paper on store shelves, but unlike face masks and hand sanitizer, there's no actual shortage of the coveted rolls, according to the companies that make them.
Procter & Gamble said it is shipping record-high levels of Charmin and other brands: "Demand continues to outpace supply at the moment, but we are working diligently to get product to our retailers as fast as humanly possible," a spokesperson for the consumer products company said in an email. "We continue to manufacture and ship Charmin to our retailers."
Italy now has one-third of world's coronavirus deaths
Italy, the second hardest-hit nation after China in the world's coronavirus pandemic, has announced new figures that show it has one-third of the world's total deaths from the new virus.
Italy on Tuesday added more than 3,500 new positive cases, bringing its total to 31,506. In addition, another 345 people with the virus have died, bringing Italy's total deaths to 2,503.
-The Associated Press
New York expands drive-thru testing
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state will open drive-thru coronavirus testing facilities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Staten Island and Rockland County. A Nassau County drive-thru will open Tuesday, days after the first such facility opened in the state, in New Rochelle.
"Drive-through mobile testing facilities help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect other people," Cuomo said in a press release.
"These facilities are a critical part of the Governor's nation-leading program to test thousands of people per day for COVID-19 by this week."
As of Tuesday, there were more than 1,300 coronavirus cases across 18 counties in New York, according to the governor. Twelve people have died.
"My message to New Yorkers is this: Be a little bit more sensitive, understand the stress, understand the fear, be a little bit more loving, a little bit more compassionate, a little bit more comforting, a little bit more cooperative," Cuomo said. "We are going to get through it and we are going to get through it together."
Marriott "adjusting global operations" amid "significant drops in demand"
Marriott, the world's biggest hotel company, said in a statement Tuesday it is "experiencing significant drops in demand at properties globally" and is "adjusting global operations accordingly which has meant either reduction in hours or a temporary leave for many of our associates at our properties."
"Our associates will keep their health benefits during this difficult period and continue to be eligible for company- paid free short-term disability that provides income protection should they get sick," it said.
Johns Hopkins expert: "In some respects we are just getting started in the United States"
Dr. Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said Tuesday in a live webcast about the coronavirus pandemic that "in some respects we are just getting started in the United States."
She said preventative practices, such as social distancing and frequent hand washing, are key to stopping the spread of the virus — but will take time.
"We need to do things and not expect results tomorrow," Rivers said.
Rivers said social distancing will greatly help "flatten the curve," by distributing the number of coronavirus cases over a longer period of time so hospitals do not become overwhelmed. To accomplish this, Rivers said people should be "encouraged and enabled" to stay home.
"Social distancing really does work," she said.
Trump administration considering "sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin says
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Tuesday they're working on a "big" and "bold" legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis. That includes "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said.
He said the goal would be to get checks to Americans in two weeks to help workers cope with the economic effects of the crisis. President Trump wouldn't say exactly how much those checks might be — Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney have suggested $1,000 per adult.
"We're going big," the president said.
Mnuchin announced that Americans who owe a payment to the IRS can defer up to $1 million per individual, and up to $10 million per corporation.
Mall of America is closing
Mall of America is closing its doors starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. through "at least" March 31. "These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions," it said in a statement.
"We must act responsibly and do our part to help slow the spread of this disease (COVID-19) that is impacting the world," it said.
All of France is now under a nationwide coronavirus lockdown
France went under national lockdown Tuesday as the country scrambles to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The government has issued forms that anyone who wants to venture outside must carry with them. It details the only valid reasons to leave your home: to go to work if there is no way to work from home; to buy essentials like food; for medical appointments; emergency family needs; or for brief, solitary exercise.
Anyone in the nation of roughly 67 million people caught flouting the restrictions could be fined up to 135 euros ($150).
All morning, people rushed to finish last-minute errands before the noon deadline. Tens of thousands of Parisians crammed into trains and buses — ignoring recommendations to stay three feet away from other people — or joined traffic jams on the roads in a bid to get out of the capital city before the restrictions came into effect.
Millions in California ordered to shelter in place
Millions of people in California woke up to a new normal on Tuesday: They've been ordered to shelter in place for the next three weeks over the coronavirus outbreak.
Shelter in place orders have been issued for seven counties – Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Cruz, which are home to about 7 million people.
The orders say "Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both."
Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department said they expect most people to stay home over the next three weeks, but that deputies will step in if people are blatantly ignoring the restrictions, which are some of the most stringent in the country.
"It's really unprecedented times. We've never dealt with anything like this in most of our lifetimes," Kelly said, CBS SF Bay Area reported.
Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly taking "measures" after possible virus exposure
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly taking "appropriate measures" after possible exposure to the new coronavirus.
Britain's Guardian newspaper said Harry hugged Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton during one of the prince's final public events in Britain on March 6, before he and Meghan moved to Canada. Two days before that, Hamilton was at another public event in London with actor Idris Elba and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie. Both Mrs. Trudeau and Elba have since confirmed positive tests for the COVID-19 disease.
Trudeau said she had suffered only mild symptoms after leaving London. Elba confirmed his diagnosis in a video posted Monday to Twitter, but said he was asymptomatic.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately reply to CBS News' request for comment on Harry and Meghan's circumstances.
Meanwhile, the palace confirmed Tuesday that Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was rearranging her schedule to minimize public encounters and would soon move from Buckingham Palace in central London to her other primary residence, Windsor Castle, about an hour out of the capital, as the U.K. wrestles a fast-growing coronavirus epidemic.
New York reports two more COVID-19 deaths
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that his state has now recorded 12 deaths from the new coronavirus, raising the toll by two from the previous day.
The additional deaths in New York bring the national tally to at least 93.
Most of the cases in the state have been linked to a cluster in the quarantined New York City suburb of New Rochelle, north of Manhattan.
North Carolina closing all restaurants and bars but allowing take-out orders
North Carolina's governor has ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in services, joining a growing list of states and cities taking efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus beyond federal government measures.
A statement posted to his Twitter account said Governor Roy Cooper had signed an executive order mandating the closure of dining areas, and also expanding unemployment benefits "to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19."
New York, Ohio, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington state have also ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving dine-in guests.
As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina had at least 37 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus but had not reported any deaths from the virus.
U.S. markets whipsaw after biggest rout since 1987
Stocks whipsawed on Tuesday as investors anticipate a federal stimulus package that could offset some of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Investors were unsettled after Monday's rout — Wall Street's worst day since the epic "Black Monday" crash in 1987.
The Dow bounced around in slightly positive and negative territory shortly after markets opened, trading up 15 points to 20,203 a half hour into the session. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
Stocks have plunged during the past three weeks as the pandemic spreads across the U.S. On Monday, the Dow plummeted almost 13%, a bigger percentage loss than any other except for the 22.6% plunge on October 19, 1987. The selloff came despite the Federal Reserve's emergency action this weekend to cut interest rates to near zero.
Indiana confirms 2nd coronavirus death
The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday that a second person had died in the state from the new coronavirus.
The patient was over 60 and had been hospitalized, according to a statement released by the state health agency.
The health department said there were 30 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in Indiana as of Tuesday.
The death confirmed Tuesday in Indiana brought the number of fatalities from the new virus across the U.S. to 91.
Penguins at a Chicago aquarium get a coronavirus "field trip"
Penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium went on a small "field trip" to explore the building after it closed its doors to visitors amid coronavirus fears. The aquarium shared videos of a group of rockhopper penguins taking a walk inside the facility and visiting the other animals.
One video shows Wellington the penguin particularly excited to see the fish in the Amazon exhibit — and those fish "also seemed interested in their unusual visitor," the aquarium said in the tweet.
U.S. Nurses battling coronavirus forced to reuse masks amid shortages
As hospitals across the U.S. brace for a surge in patients, health care workers say the protective measures taken over the next few weeks will be critical. CBS News' Carter Evans says some government leaders are worried the pandemic could stretch hospitals to their breaking point while medical equipment shortages threaten to put doctors, nurses and patients at risk.
"Nurses are being asked to actually reuse masks, including surgical masks, which provide no protection," Executive Director of National Nurses United Bonnie Castillo said.
She told CBS News that one of the group's main concerns is a shortage of N-95 masks, which filter out 95% of airborne particles. Last week, the CDC posted new guidelines saying health care workers could use looser-fitting surgical masks as "an acceptable alternative."
Castillo predicted that health care workers will continue to get sick as they treat coronavirus patients, "and as more get sick and have exposure, we get sidelined, and then who's there to take care of the patients?"
McDonald's closes all seated dining areas, goes take-out and delivery only
McDonald's is closing its seated dining areas and will shift to take-out, delivery and drive-thru orders as it seeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The dining rooms closed as of the end of business on Monday, McDonald's said in a statement. It also closed all of its playgrounds, and its self-service drink kiosks and bars are now off-limits, it added. McDonald's said its franchisees, who operate most of the chain's roughly 14,000 U.S. locations, support the closures.
McDonald's said its decision was guided by local and national health authorities and that it is also complying with local and state restaurant restrictions.
Congress and the White House planning billions more dollars for virus response
Lawmakers and the White House are scrambling to respond to the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak as members of both parties express a heightened urgency to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy.
The Senate on Tuesday will begin considering a relief bill passed in the House last week, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a "phase three" stimulus package worth $750 billion to respond to the crisis.
"We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday, calling for "uncommon speed" to address an unprecedented challenge. His proposal would address hospital capacity, increase Medicaid funding and provide loan payment forbearance for federal loans.
Trump administration officials have also expressed the need for an additional package to respond to the outbreak, on top of the initial $8.3 billion response bill passed earlier this month and the House legislation approved early Saturday.
Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in self-quarantine
Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-quarantine in his home state of South Carolina after his niece had contact with one of the Brazilian officials who tested positive for coronavirus, a senior White House source confirms. Mulvaney has tested negative, but is protectively awaiting the results of his niece, who lives in Mulvaney's Washington, D.C., residence.
Mulvaney's niece interacted with the Brazilian president's press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, more than a week ago in Florida. President Trump hosted the Brazilians at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The Associated Press first reported Mulvaney's self-quarantine.
"Mulvaney had contact with someone whose test results are pending, so out of an abundance of caution due to his proximity to the President, he's teleworking pending those results," said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who is also being cautious and working from home.
Texas confirms 1st coronavirus death
The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of state resident with the new COVID-19 disease. An email from the agency said the patient was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.
The department was "investigating the source of the infection and determining who the patient came into contact with while he was sick so any close contacts can be isolated, monitored for symptoms and tested, as needed," according to the statement released early Tuesday.
CBS News' tally of U.S. deaths attributed to the virus, at 90 nationwide, includes the Texas fatality.
"We are deeply saddened today to learn that a fellow Texan has died from COVID-19," Governor Greg Abbott said.
How the coronavirus outbreak has changed the U.S. presidential campaign
The elbow bump has replaced the handshake. "Hand sanitizer" and "soap" are considered debate night buzzwords. Rallies and town halls are held exclusively online. Field organizers are working from home. And "I wash my hands" is a CDC-friendly campaign slogan.
Welcome to the art of campaigning in the age of the Coronavirus.
The global pandemic comes as the presidential primary process is still underway, changing the very nature of traditional "hand to hand" campaigning and offering a rare, real-time and multilayered test for a would-be commander-in-chief. Click here to read the full story.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson leave Australian hospital after COVID diagnoses
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet said.
"A quick update on my folks: They're out of the hospital," Chet said in an Instagram video.
"They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said.
The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.
Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for COVID-19 and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.
- AFP
U.S. families struggling with coronavirus school closures
As millions of students across the country stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic, families are struggling to adjust. School closures in 37 states affect more than 37 million kindergarteners through 12th graders.
Some households lack the technology needed for online learning. In New York City, where more than a million students go to public schools, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said some 300,000 kids don't have electronic devices or internet access at home.
Another major concern in New York City is making sure students don't go hungry. More than 70% live in poverty, so free breakfast and lunch is being offered at all public schools.
In Miami, Mary Williams was racing to find child care for the rest of the week, and beyond. Click here for CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver's full report on how families are coping.
Iran reports major jump in virus deaths, issues stark warning to citizens
The number of coronavirus deaths and confirmed infections in Iran jumped suddenly on Tuesday. A spokesman for the health ministry said 135 more deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, amounting to a 13% spike in the toll.
State-run television quoted ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur as saying the total death toll in the country stood at 988, with 16,169 confirmed infections. There has been widespread suspicion among global health experts — and Iranian citizens — that the Islamic cleric-led regime has either grossly under-reported, or under-diagnosed the COVID-19 disease in the country.
The dramatic uptick in the figures brought the most drastic warning so far from Iranian state TV, which warned the country's inhabitants the outbreak could kill "millions" in the Islamic Republic if they continue traveling and ignoring health guidance.
The warning came in a bulletin broadcast on Tuesday afternoon.
Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 18,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed.
-CBS/AP
Coronavirus has thrown the Kentucky Derby off track
The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to numerous sources. CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY-TV cites multiple sources as saying Churchill Downs will put off the Derby from May 2 to September 5, marking the first time in 75 years that it won't be run on the first Saturday in May.
A formal announcement was to be made Tuesday.
The Courier-Journal of Louisville reported that unidentified sources close to the race told it the derby wouldn't be run until September 5.
-CBS/AP
Virus outbreak forces Texas to delay murderer's execution
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus prompted the top Texas criminal appeals court on Monday to stay for 60 days the scheduled execution of a man condemned for killing his family. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected all grounds of John William Hummel's appeal but said it would postpone the scheduled Wednesday execution "in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution."
Hummel, 44, was convicted in 2011 of capital murder in the December 2009 fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife, Joy Hummel, 45, and fatal bludgeoning of his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, 57, with a baseball bat.
-Associated Press
Grassroots groups pop up across U.K. to help the vulnerable weather virus lockdown
Neighborhood groups are forming across the United Kingdom to coordinate and provide grassroots support for those most vulnerable amid a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. The government has urged everyone to stay home, and those deemed to be at the highest risk will soon be told to do so for months.
The groups of concerned citizens have sprung up in dozens of cities across the country and at least 34 neighborhoods in London. Neighborhood by neighborhood — sometimes even street by street — they are organizing volunteers to slip leaflets under doors that list contact information for local volunteers who can help with picking up groceries, or just having a chat with someone feeling lonely.
"It's really quite reassuring for people to have a piece of paper. Even though they may not need us now, they may need us in the future," Emma O'Dwyer, a member of one group in South London, told CBS News.
Stocks look poised for big bounce off Wall Street's dark day
Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than three decades with coronavirus panic sweeping the planet.
But futures prices of U.S. stocks were solidly higher, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gaining 800 points, or almost 4%, as of 3:45 a.m. EDT and S&P 500 futures also up nearly 4%.
While governments and central banks attempt to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak's spread - bringing the world economy sputtering to a near-halt.
-CBS/AFP
Ohio governor orders polling locations not to open for primary due to virus fears
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday night polls will be closed Tuesday to prevent in-person voting for the state's scheduled Democratic presidential primary. The governor made the announcement after a judge denied his request to postpone the primary.
"Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency," DeWine said in a statement. "While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity."
Prior to the announcement, a judge on Monday evening denied the Ohio governor's request for a temporary restraining order to move the state's primary election from Tuesday to early June. Judge Richard Frye said postponing the primary would set a "terrible precedent."
— Rebecca Kaplan, Eleanor Watson, Jason Silverstein
Cruise ships stranded as coronavirus containment measures increase
New measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have left cruise ships stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, with local governments denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light.
Two cruise ships have been turned away from several Caribbean ports, and at least one by Spain, after passengers fell ill with COVID-19. Two other vessels have rerouted to Miami after they were turned away from their home port in Puerto Rico even with no reports of infections.
Authorities in Chile and Brazil, meanwhile, have also placed smaller ships on quarantine after reports of positive coronavirus tests. The Cruise Lines Association said that about 40 ships and 90,000 passengers were at sea when President Trump announced a travel ban last week that affects the arrival of many foreigners into the U.S.
- Associated Press
How Americans are responding to new restrictions on public life
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a coordinated social life shutdown on Monday. More than 30 million people will be without access to theaters, and restaurants and bars will only be open for takeout and delivery. Watch Mola Lenghi's report on how the new rules are impacting residents.