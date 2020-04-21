Coronavirus updates: Pence vows backing for state stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus updates: Pence vows backing for state stay-at-home ordersDownload the free app
More than 170,000 people have been killed by the new coronavirus globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. About a quarter of those deaths — more than 42,300 — have been recorded in the United States.
Despite the severity of the U.S. epidemic, signs of progress in some of the hardest-hit places, combined with the devastating economic impact of shuttered businesses, are putting governors under mounting pressure to ease some of the measures that have helped curb the spread of COVID-19.
Latest major developments:
- Trump to temporarily ban immigration over COVID-19.
- Democratic governors ask White House for help calling off protests.
- Concerns over accuracy of vital antibody testing.
- ER doctors face pay cuts and understaffing.
- Why vital contact tracing could be a "hard sell" in U.S.
- Chinese lab boss insists "no way" virus came from Wuhan facility.
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
Georgia's governor to allow many businesses to reopen from Friday
Georgia's governor announced plans Monday to restart the state's economy before the end of the week, saying many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday.
The governor in neighboring Tennessee planned to let businesses in most of his state begin reopening as soon as next week.
Georgia's timetable, one of the most aggressive in the nation, would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements. Elective medical procedures would also resume. By Monday, movie theaters may resume selling tickets, and restaurants limited to takeout orders could return to limited dine-in service.
WHO car used to ferry COVID-19 test swabs attacked in Myanmar
A car used by the World Health Organization to transport swab samples to be tested for the COVID-19 disease has been attacked in western Myanmar, killing the driver and wounding a passenger.
The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported Tuesday that the vehicle bearing a U.N. license plate was attacked in Rakhine State en route to Yangon late Monday afternoon.
Rakhine has been the scene of bitter fighting between the government and the Arakan Army, an ethnic guerrilla group fighting for autonomy in Rakhine State. Each side blamed the other for the Monday attack.
The newspaper account said the driver and the passenger, a health worker, were taken to a nearby hospital. The father of the driver, 28-year-old Pyae Sone Win Mg, said his son died Tuesday morning.
Trump says he will sign executive order temporarily banning immigration
President Trump tweeted late Monday that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he will be signing an executive order that will temporarily halt immigration .
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Mr. Trump tweeted.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.
Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Caroline Linton contributed reporting.
3 million Americans are not making mortgage payments right now
The number of Americans struggling to pay their mortgages has skyrocketed as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 3 million Americans behind by at least one month on their mortgage payments in the week ending April 12, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Nearly 6% of all mortgages were in forbearance, the industry term for being behind on payments. The week before, 3.7% of home loans were past due by at least a month. The first week of March, just 0.25% of such loans were past due by a month.
This high a figure on a nationwide level is unprecedented, said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's chief economist.
"You might have seen this high of a share in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, but it was always a local phenomenon," he said. "What's different this time is it's national. To have 6% of mortgage loans in forbeareance, that's about 3 million homeowners saying they can't make their mortgage payments due to COVID-19."
Democratic governors ask White House for help calling off protesters
Democratic governors under political pressure to ease stay-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 on Monday asked the White House to help encourage Americans to adhere to those local guidelines.
The request comes after President Trump this weekend tweeted support for small bands of conservative protesters that rallied in the state capitals of Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia and elsewhere against restrictions put in place by Democratic governors.
On the Monday call, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer told Vice President Mike Pence that "any help on the national level to reiterate the importance of stay-at-home orders would be helpful,", according to audio of the meeting obtained by CBS News.
Acknowledging weekend protests against her stay-at-home orders at the State Capitol in Lansing, Whitmer said, "I know that people are getting frustrated, certainly, and want to do the wonderful American tradition of dissent and demonstration, but it's just so dangerous to do that.
"This is a phenomenon that's nationwide and to the extent there might be some help on the national level to reiterate the importance of staying home until we get these numbers down and we can start to reopen would be incredibly appreciated," she added.
"Governor, we will certainly do that," Pence told Whitmer, adding later: "We will make a point today and going forward to continue to reiterate that."