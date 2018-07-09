Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

    • Seeing Red

      Red waistbands are displayed for sale two days before the start of the annual San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 4, 2018.  The annual event (made world famous by writer Ernest Hemingway) dates back more than 700 years, when bulls reared for fighting were run through the city to reach the bullring, and townspeople would jump in their paths as a show of bravery.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Protest

      Animal rights protesters demonstrate for the abolition of bullfights a day before the start of the famous "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 5, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Protest

      Animal rights protesters demonstrate for the abolition of bullfights a day before the start of the famous "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 5, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • San Fermin

      Revelers cool down as water is poured on them from people on balconies during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket to celebrate the official opening of the 2018 San Fermin fiestas, with daily bull runs, bullfights, music and dancing, in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • San Fermin

      Revelers start celebrating early at the 2018 San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, Spain, July 6, 2018.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • San Fermin

      A reveler lies on the ground as wine is poured on him during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2018 San Fermin festival, July 6, 2018.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers wait before the start of the first "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018. Daredevils from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight-day event.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Runners sprint in front of steers and bulls during the first bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers fall as others run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Running of the Bulls

      Runners sprint in front of wild cows during the first "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers attempt to dodge a bull during the first "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      A bull hits a reveler during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      A reveler is tossed by a wild cow following the first "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2018.

      Credit: JOSEBA ETXABURU / REUTERS

    • San Fermin

      Spanish mounted bullfighter Roberto Armendariz and Leonardo Hernandez perform during a horseback bullfight at the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 6, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Bullfight

      Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena is gored in the bullring by a Puerto de San Lorenzo's bull, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Bullfight

      Spanish bullfighter Paco Urena is helped by his assistants after being gored in the bullring by a Puerto de San Lorenzo's bull at the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • San Fermin

      Members of the San Fermin Comparsa Parade get ready to take part in a procession at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • San Fermin

      Petals thrown at a statue of Saint Fermin lie on the ground during a procession on the saint's day at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2018. San Fermin, patron saint of Navarra and first bishop of Pamplona, is believed to protect the runners that participate in the running of the bulls.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Fireworks

      Revelers run from the Fire Bull - a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks - at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2018.

      Credit: JOSEBA ETXABURU / REUTERS

    • San Fermin

      Street musicians play at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 8, 2018.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers wait to see the second day of the "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 8, 2018.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers run next to a fighting bull from the Jose Escolar ranch during the second day of the "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The second bull run took place under heavy rain, with both bulls and runners slipping throughout the race.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Running of the Bulls

      Runners sprint in front of steers and bulls during the second "Running of the Bulls" of the 2018 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Two people were injured and taken to the Navarra hospital after being trampled during the run.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Bullfight

      Spanish bullfighter Javier Castano is gored by a Jose Escolar's bull in the bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 8, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • San Fermin

      A couple takes a break after the second "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 8, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      People on balconies wait for the start on the third day of the "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 9, 2018. 

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP

    • Running of the Bulls

      A runner prays before the bull run at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers look at runners from a balcony as they wait for the start of the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Spectators wait for the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers sprint in front of a bull during the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers try to avoid bulls and steers during the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: JOSEBA ETXABURU / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers run in front of bulls and steers during the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: JOSEBA ETXABURU / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      A reveler (untraditionally female) runs to avoid a bull during the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      Revelers run to avoid bulls during during the third "Running of the Bulls" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      A photo montage shows American Bill Hillmann (left in top frame, wearing white with a beard) as he falls down and gets gored in the right thigh by a 600 kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull during the third "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2014.

      Hillman, author of "Mozos: A Decade Running with the Bulls of Spain," told Reuters, "The psychological burden of being seriously injured like that is a struggle. When I first got gored in 2014, I did contemplate giving it up because I was not able to break through that sort of block that I had, that sort of fear of dying and serious injury, but I slowly worked through it and I was able to get through it and I actually started to run better than ever."

      Credit: ELOY ALONSO / REUTERS

    • Running of the Bulls

      A reveler lies on a stretcher after getting hurt during the third day of the "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 9, 2018.

      Authorities say four runners have been sent to hospital Monday after being knocked over or falling during the third day of bull runs. A hospital spokesman told reporters that two of the injured suffered head injuries while the others were severely bruised.

      Credit: Alvaro Barrientos / AP