Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

A photo montage shows American Bill Hillmann (left in top frame, wearing white with a beard) as he falls down and gets gored in the right thigh by a 600 kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull during the third "Running of the Bulls" at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2014.
Hillman, author of "Mozos: A Decade Running with the Bulls of Spain," told Reuters, "The psychological burden of being seriously injured like that is a struggle. When I first got gored in 2014, I did contemplate giving it up because I was not able to break through that sort of block that I had, that sort of fear of dying and serious injury, but I slowly worked through it and I was able to get through it and I actually started to run better than ever."