Tom Brady says he is leaving the Patriots

Tom Brady said Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots. The legendary quarterback, who has six Super Bowl rings, made the announcement in a series of tweets.

He thanked Patriots fans for their support, but said that his "football journey" will continue "elsewhere."

Brady, 42, is a four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP. The 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady has been the face of the Patriots for two decades. He did not indicate where he would play next.

"I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career," he wrote.