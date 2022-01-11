2 inmates seeking firing squads over injections for their executions

North Korea launches second suspected ballistic missile in a week

65,630 Los Angeles students and staff test positive for COVID

North Carolina deputy placed on leave after fatally shooting man

Best jobs for 2022? Think COVID-19 and cyberattacks.

Victims' families push for more gun safety laws: "A preventable crisis"

"There will be times I won't eat," mom says of losing Child Tax Credit

McCarthy vows to kick three Democrats from committees if elected speaker

Watch Live: Biden to make push for voting rights in Atlanta speech

IRS is already facing a backlog ahead of tax filing season

IRS is already facing a backlog ahead of tax filing season

The first 2022 congressional election is underway

The first 2022 congressional election is underway

McCarthy vows to kick three Democrats from committees if elected speaker

McCarthy vows to kick three Democrats from committees if elected speaker

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On