Watch Live: Biden speaks after al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in airstrike

Biden speaks after al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in airstrike
President Biden is speaking Monday on what the White House is describing as a successful counterterrorism operation. Three sources confirmed to CBS News that top al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan over the weekend.
A senior administration official said there were no civilian casualties.
The president's remarks are slated at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Biden, who is experiencing a rebound case of COVID-19, will be delivering his remarks at a separated distance from the press at the White House.
The strike comes nearly one year after the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday confirmed an airstrike conducted by a drone in Kabul. He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan views that as a clear violation of international principles.
