Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike President Biden announced a U.S. counterterrorism operation killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Al-Zawahiri helped plot some of the deadliest terrorist attacks against Americans, including on 9/11. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the details on how the U.S. tracked down the top terrorist target.