Watch Live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 soldiers for actions in Iraq, Afghanistan
Washington — President Biden is awarding three Army service members with the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military recognition, for their combat actions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
At a White House ceremony on Thursday, Mr. Biden will recognize U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry.
Cashe and Celiz are being honored posthumously, while Plumlee will be at the White House in person.
Cashe is receiving the honor for actions he took in 2005 in Iraq to rescue fellow soldiers after their vehicle was attacked and engulfed in flames, according to the White House. Cashe, in his fuel-soaked uniform, went back into the burning vehicle to rescue those who were left and lead them to medical treatment. Cashe made it to the U.S. for medical care but died three weeks after the rescue.
Cashe is the first Black service member who served in Iraq or Afghanistan to receive this award.
In Afghanistan in 2018, Celiz used his body as a shield when his unit was attacked. He braved machine gun and small arms fire to allow others to maneuver to safety and begin treatment of the critically wounded. When a medevac helicopter arrived, it was immediately targeted by the enemy forces. Although injured, Celiz motioned to the aircraft to depart rather than remain to load him. He remained engaged with the enemy so the aircraft could take off with the casualty.
Celiz died as a result of his wounds on July 12, 2018.
Plumlee was serving in Afghanistan in 2013 when his base was breached by enemy fighters. He and a group of soldiers fought off the attackers, some of whom detonated suicide vests. Plumlee raced to help a soldier who would die from his injuries, carrying him to safety and rendering first aid.
How to watch the Medal of Honor ceremony
What: President Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz, and Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee for conspicuous gallantry.
Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021
Time: 1:30 ET
Location: White House
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device