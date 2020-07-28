Attorney General William Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee - watch live

Attorney General William Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee - watch liveget the free app
Washington — Attorney General William Barr will testify Tuesday in what is likely to be a contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. His appearance comes as the Justice Department faces scrutiny over its handling of cases involving allies of President Trump and its response to civil unrest across the country.
In his prepared opening statement, Barr chides Democrats for painting him as a puppet of President Trump and questions their motives for calling on him to testify.
"Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the President's factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions," Barr will say, according to the opening statement released Monday.
His testimony before the committee's 40 members kicks off at 10 a.m. and marks his first time appearing before the Democrat-led panel. The Judiciary Committee has been increasingly focused on possible politicization of the Justice Department under Barr's tenure following episodes involving Michael Flynn, Mr. Trump 's former national security adviser, and Roger Stone, his longtime ally, as well as the dismissal of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in the Southern District of New York.
In addition to questions about the Justice Department's handling of Stone's and Flynn's cases, Barr is also likely to be pressed by lawmakers about the federal response to protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.
Justice Department watchdog investigating use of force in Portland and Washington
Another area of questioning is likely to involve the use of federal forces to quell recent protests. The Justice Department inspector general has already opened an investigation into officers' use of course against protesters in Portland and their response to the demonstrations in Washington.
State and local officials in Oregon want federal agents to leave the city. Portland police announced last week that they would no longer allow federal agents to use their bureau after clashes between protesters and federal law enforcement.
President Trump has praised federal agents in Portland and has indicated he wants to send federal troops to other cities, such as Chicago.
DOJ's role in Flynn, Stone and Zelinsky cases
The Justice Department moved to dismiss its criminal case against Flynn in May, despite the fact that he pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators. But the department's request has since been tied up in federal court after the judge who presided over Flynn's case declined to immediately rule on the motion.
The episode involving Stone, whose prison sentence Mr. Trump commuted this month, involves interference by the senior ranks at the Justice Department in his sentencing. Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and witness tampering in November. Just before his sentencing in February, the four federal prosecutors involved in the case abruptly withdrew after their initial sentencing recommendation was overruled.
Aaron Zelinsky, one of the prosecutors who left the case, told the Judiciary Committee last month the Justice Department intervened to recommend a lighter sentence because of Stone's relationship with Mr. Trump.
National Guard commander will testify in front of House committee that "excessive force" was used on protesters
National Guard commander Adam DeMarco will testify before a separate House committee Tuesday that "excessive use of force" was used against protesters in Lafayette Square on June 1, refuting the attorney general's earlier assertions that force was justified.
On June 1, federal law enforcement officers and Park Police dispersed protesters from the park with pepper spray and smoke bombs just before President Trump walked to nearby St. John's Church. Attorney General Bill Barr, who accompanied Mr. Trump to the church, has defended the forcible removal of protesters, asserting that they had grown "increasingly unruly" and did not move back when asked. He said the move to expand the perimeter around the White House was planned well before the president's walk.