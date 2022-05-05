Watch Live: Amber Heard continues to testify in civil trial for libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp

Watch Live: Amber Heard continues to testify in civil trial for libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Deppget the free app
Amber Heard will return to the stand Thursday, her second day of testimony in the civil trial for the $50 million libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard said Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears. "I was heartbroken."
Heard also testified about Depp's use of drugs and alcohol.
Depp, 58, is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.
Depp testified he never struck Heard and that he was the abuse victim. He said he was punched and struck by her on many occasions, and that she threw things at him. He described Heard as having a "need for conflict."
How to watch Amber Heard testify
What: Amber Heard's attorneys question her as she continues her testimony
Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Fairfax, Virginia
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.