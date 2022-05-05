Watch CBS News

Watch Live: Amber Heard continues to testify in civil trial for libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp

get the free app
  • link copied

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Live 3 Live

Amber Heard will return to the stand Thursday, her second day of testimony in the civil trial for the $50 million libel lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard said Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.

"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears. "I was heartbroken."

Amber Heard testifies in court
Amber Heard testifies at Fairfax County Circuit Court in the defamation case against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in Fairfax, Virginia, May 4, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

Heard also testified about Depp's use of drugs and alcohol.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

Depp testified he never struck Heard and that he was the abuse victim. He said he was punched and struck by her on many occasions, and that she threw things at him. He described Heard as having a "need for conflict."

 

How to watch Amber Heard testify

  • What: Amber Heard's attorneys question her as she continues her testimony 

  • Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 

  • Time: 10 a.m. ET

  • Location: Fairfax, Virginia

  • Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change 

 

Highlights of Depp's testimony

Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.

15 shocking moments from Johnny Depp's testimony in trial against Amber Heard 11:35
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.