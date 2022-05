Amber Heard takes the stand for second day in Johnny Depp defamation trial Amber Heard took the stand for the second day Thursday in the defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. During her testimony, Heard described multiple instances when she claims Depp mentally and physically abused her. Randy Kessler, a divorce attorney and trial law professor at Emory University, joins CBS News' Meg Oliver to discuss the trial.