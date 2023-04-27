Watch CBS News

2024 Republican candidates at odds over abortion pill ahead of presidential primary cycle

get the free app
  • link copied

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

/ CBS News

SCOTUS ruling keeps abortion drug available
Abortion drug mifepristone remains available after Supreme Court blocks lower court ruling 02:20

Republican presidential hopefuls and potential 2024 contenders aren't going out of their way to weigh in on the legal battle over the abortion medication mifepristone

The challenge to the drug's Food and Drug Administration approval — and therefore its availability — in the U.S. is the latest chapter in the saga over abortion access. Republican presidential hopefuls, aware of the breadth of public support for abortion access, even among some GOP voters,  have been struggling over how to navigate abortion politics following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

A CBS News poll from earlier this month found that the majority of Americans disagree with the lower court ruling to ban the drug. According to the poll, 67% of Americans believe the abortion pill should remain legal where abortion is legal. Only 33% believe it should not be available. And the findings are not entirely partisan: nearly half of Republicans, 46%, believe the pill should remain available where abortion is legal. 

Since the overturning of Roe, addressing abortion has been a hurdle for GOP candidates who need to win over conservative voters in the primary – and then would  likely need to court moderate support in the general election. And not only does the mifepristone battle keep abortion in the spotlight; it would not just impact access in states where abortion is already restricted but could reduce access nationally. 

Here's where Republicans running for president — or thinking about it — stand on the abortion pill:

 

Donald Trump

Election 2024 Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York City. After his initial court appearance in the New York case, the first of several in which he is in legal jeopardy, Trump ticked through the varied investigations he was facing and branded them as "massive" attempts to interfere with the 2024 election. Evan Vucci / AP

Pence's stance on abortion has now put him at direct odds with his former boss President Donald Trump, whose campaign platform is abortion is now a state issue. His campaign said in a statement the Supreme Court "got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the State level." 

The former president has not directly addressed the abortion drug legal battle at events or on Truth Social despite it being a Trump-appointed Texas judge who ruled to ban mifepristone; he also appointed two of the appellate court judges on the 5th Circuit Court which upheld further restrictions on the pill.

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
 

Mike Pence

Republican Presidential Candidate Hopefuls Attend Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Spring Kick-Off
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off in Clive, Iowa. Getty Images

"I'd like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn," former Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News' Robert Costa in an interview. "But also, I have deep concerns about the way the FDA went about approving mifepristone 20 years ago." 

While mifepristone was approved by the agency under an expedited approval process – the approval of the drug was not expedited and took four years to receive approval. 

"I'm grateful that action is being taken in the courts to hold the FDA accountable to what the law requires in reviewing any medication that's made on the marketplace," Pence told CBS News. "So for the sake of protecting the unborn, but also for the health and safety of women, I'm looking forward to this litigation continuing and holding the manufacturers of mifepristone accountable."

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
 

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley holds a rally in Lexington
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley holds a rally in Lexington county that she represented in the South Carolina State house 2005-2011 before elected governor in Gilbert, SC, United States on April 6, 2023. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Tuesday, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley gave a speech on abortion at the Virginia offices of the anti-abortion rights group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, where she talked about being the 2024 candidate to find consensus on abortion. She noticeably did not mention medication abortion.

While Haley, who has described herself as unapologetically pro-life, decried the 1973 Roe decision by "unelected judges" setting the national standard, she did not address the question about mifepristone's availability now also before "unelected judges." 

Other potential presidential hopefuls have taken a more forceful stance on the drug.

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
 

Asa Hutchinson

Republican Presidential Candidate Hopefuls Attend Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Spring Kick-Off
Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa.  / Getty Images

Former Arkansas Gov.  Asa Hutchinson, who on Wednesday formally launched his own Republican presidential bid, has  deferred to science earlier this month when it comes to access to abortion medication, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Over the weekend, Hutchinson did not address the latest ruling on mifepristone in an appearance on Fox News Sunday. He did say he would sign a federal 15-week abortion ban, but prefers abortion be decided by states. Last year, Hutchinson said a national ban goes against the states having the prerogative on abortion.

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
 

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Visits Israel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech during the Jerusalem Post conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida and an anticipated US presidential candidate, has been visiting several countries as part of a trade delegation. / Getty Images

Likely Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also not commented on the effort to ban mifepristone. The Florida Republican this month signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida. The legislation also requires the drugs used in medication abortion be dispensed only in person or by a physician in the state. 

DeSantis previously signed a 15-week abortion ban before winning his reelection by 20 points – a move often noted by anti-abortion advocates who argue abortion is not a losing issue for Republicans. 

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
 

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott
File: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers the keynote address at the Charleston County GOP Black History Month Banquet at the Citadel Alumni Center in Charleston, S.C., on February 16, 2023.  Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Fellow presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina told CBS News before the Supreme Court's mifepristone decision that he has "confidence in our judiciary" and the issue would be "settled" before there is a chance to weigh in legislatively. He has not commented since the Supreme Court halted the ban. 

But he has waffled on abortion since launching a presidential exploratory committee. Scott said he would support a 20-week federal ban and signaled an openness to a 15-week ban since refusing to take a stance in a mid-April interview with CBS News.

The FDA first approved mifepristone in 2000, and since then, it has been used by about 5.6 million people, the FDA estimates. Medication abortion is the process for more than half of abortion in the United States. 

By Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice

CBS News reporter covering economic policy.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.