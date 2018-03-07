Nor'easter delivers heavy snow, rain, wind from Pa. to Me.
Last Updated Mar 7, 2018 10:27 AM EST
March is still coming in like a lion in the Northeast, where the second big storm in five days is likely to cause more widespread damage. Heavy snow started falling early Wednesday morning across the region.
This developing nor'easter was expected to bring snow and strong winds to many communities that were hit hard last weekend.
The storm could dump a foot or more of snow in parts of New York and New England. Winter storm warnings were up from eastern Pennsylvania to Maine.
More than 100,000 people who were still without power because of last week's nor'easter could face new disruptions.
Follow along with winter storm updates below. All times Eastern.
Connecticut sends state workers home amid storm
10:27 a.m.: Connecticut state employees are being sent home from work early Wednesday ahead of a storm that's forecast to drop as much as a foot of snow in parts of the state.
Nonessential state workers are being dismissed in staggered phases beginning at noon to reduce the risk for traffic problems as commuters head home from Hartford.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the idea is to ensure people are off the roads by rush hour, when the snowfall is expected to be at its heaviest.
Nonessential second-shift state employees are being told not to report to work Wednesday evening.
Thousands of flights canceled due to storm
10:14 a.m.: The storm is targeting New York City's three airports, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports. More than 40 percent of flights in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were already canceled by Wednesday morning.
The storm was already disrupting air travel to and from major East Coast hub cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston and New York. More than 2,100 flights were canceled by midmorning, according to FlightAware.
Look for that to impact flights across the country. As a result, airlines are waiving rebooking fees.
Carriers try to cancel flights ahead of the storm. That keeps fliers and planes from getting stuck at airports during the storm and makes it easier to reset service the next day.
On "CBS This Morning," Van Cleave noted that a flight from Newark to Cancun, Mexico, was still expected to depart on time.
Weakened trees pose threat in new storm
9:33 a.m.: A family was inside a house that was almost split in two by a falling tree last week in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, just northwest of Philadelphia, CBS News correspondent Don Dahler reports.
No one was injured, but the house illustrates the dangers that people are facing along the East Coast.
The storm is dropping heavy, wet snow that adds weight to the tops of old trees, which have root systems weakened by last week's storm.
Wind gusts will be a key factor in how much damage Wednesday's storm will cause. They're not expected to be as intense as last week but are expected to be as high as 60 mph.