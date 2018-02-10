The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are underway in South Korea, and Sweden took home the first gold medal on Saturday. Sweden's Charlotte Kalla took home gold and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon. With her win, Bjoergen became the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.
But while the 37-year-old Bjoergen, who won three gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Games and three more in Sochi, proved she's still a dominant figure in the sport, she admitted there is a noticeable changing of the guard happening.
"I have been very good for many years but I'm also getting older and the younger girls are getting better," Bjoergen said.
It was an 11th career medal for Bjoergen, breaking a three-way tie with Raisa Smetanina of Russia and Stefania Belmondo of Italy. Bjoergen thrust her arms up in the air as she crossed the finish, knowing she'd made history in what she said will be her last Olympics.
Sweden, Netherlands, Germany and South Korea are all tied with one Olympic gold, according to CBS Sports' Medal Tracker.