Team USA gears up for 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics are underway and the 242 athletes of Team USA are looking to pick up lots of hardware. CBS Sports' Bill Reiter joins CBSN with a look at some of the U.S. athletes worth watching.
