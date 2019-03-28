Winner of $768 million Powerball jackpot a mystery, lottery officials say
Lottery officials in Wisconsin said they don't know who won Powerball's $768 million jackpot Wednesday night. The lone winning ticket for the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history was sold in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
Winning Powerball numbers
The winning numbers Wednesday night were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 with a Powerball number of 12. The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Wisconsin lottery.
7 Powerball tickets missed jackpot by 1 number
While only one winning ticket was sold for the jackpot, seven tickets matched all numbers except for the Powerball and won a million-dollar prize each, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. One hundred thirty tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.