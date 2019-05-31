Suspect in custody after shooting leaves multiple people injured near Virginia Beach - live updates
One suspect was taken into custody Friday after a shooting left multiple people injured at a Virginia Beach municipal center, police said. The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive, CBS Norfolk affiliate WTKR reported.
A courthouse in the center is on lockdown while police respond.
Governor Ralph Northam said his team is "actively monitoring the situation."
4 transported to local hospital
Four of the injured were transported to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, WTKR reported. The extent of the injuries are currently unclear.
Workers leave locked down building
WTKR reporter Kofo Lasaki reports that people appear to be leaving one of the buildings at the scene that was on lockdown. It's unclear which building is being evacuated.
Where the shooting took place
The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive. WTKR reported that the building houses operations, public utilities and public works for the city. It is located in Virginia Beach's sprawling Municipal Center.
1 suspect taken into custody
Virginia Beach police said one person was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in the shooting. They also advised the public to avoid the area.