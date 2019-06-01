Virginia Beach shooting victims identified as city employees, contractor

Virginia Beach officials on Saturday identified the 12 victims killed in a mass shooting at the city's municipal center. Eleven of the victims were city employees and one worked as a contractor at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The gunman, identified as a city employee named 40-year-old Dwayne Craddock, died after a long gunfight with police.

A local police officer was wounded while confronting the gunman. Chief James Cervera said in a news conference Friday that the officer was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

Top row from left: Laquita Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher and Mary Louise Gayle. Middle row from left: Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer and Richard Nettleton. Bottom row from left: Katherine Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert "Bert" Snelling and Robert "Bobby" Williams. City of Virginia Beach

Laquita C. Brown, of Chesapeake

Brown worked as a right-of-way agent at Public Works for 4.5 years.

Tara Welch Gallagher, of Virginia Beach

Gallagher worked as an engineer at Public Works for six years.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, of Virginia Beach

Gusev worked as right-of-way agent at Public Works for nine years.

Mary Louise Gayle, of Virginia Beach

She worked as a right-of-way agent at Public Works for 24 years.

Katherine A. Nixon, of Virginia Beach

Nixon worked as an engineer for Public Utilities for 10 years.

Richard H. Nettleton, of Norfolk

Nettleton worked as an engineer with Public Utilities for 28 years.

Christopher Kelly Rapp, of Powhatan

Rapp worked as an engineer with Public Works for just 11 months.

Ryan Keith Cox, of Virginia Beach

Cox worked as an account clerk with Public Utilities for 12.5 years

Joshua A. Hardy, of Virginia Beach

Hardy worked as an engineering technician with Public Utilities for 4.5 years.

Michelle "Missy" Langer, of Virginia Beach

Langer worked as an administrative assistant with Public Utilities for 12 years.

Robert "Bobby" Williams, of Chesapeake

Williams worked as a special projects coordinator with Public Utilities for 41 years.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling, of Virginia Beach

Snelling worked as a contractor.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.