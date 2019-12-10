House Democrats set to unveil articles of impeachment — live updates
- House Democrats are planning to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump, multiple Democrats said late Monday.
- The articles will include charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Washington -- House Democrats are moving forward with two articles of impeachment against President Trump, deploying the most powerful tool Congress has under the Constitution for just the fourth time in U.S. history.
The articles will include charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, multiple Democrats familiar with the proceedings tell CBS News.
House Democratic committee chairmen are scheduled to announce the "next steps" in the impeachment inquiry at the Capitol at 9 a.m.
The news comes after the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Monday where the counsels from the House Intelligence Committee presented its findings in its impeachment investigation.
Democrats allege Mr. Trump abused his power by seeking to leverage a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine to force the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election.
They have also criticized the Trump administration for blocking all subpoenas and documents related to the inquiry across the executive branch, arguing the president is seeking to stonewall legitimate congressional oversight. -- Rebecca Kaplan and Ed O'Keefe
House committee chairs to announce articles of impeachment
6:00 a.m.: The chairs of five House committees scheduled an announcement about "next steps" in the impeachment inquiry at 9 a.m. in the Capitol's stately Rayburn Room. The announcement will follow a meeting of the Democratic caucus earlier in the morning.
The chairs participating will be Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee; Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee; Eliot Engel of Foreign Affairs; Maxine Waters of Financial Services; and Carolyn Maloney of Oversight.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not participating. -- Rebecca Kaplan
