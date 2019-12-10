Watch live: Nancy Pelosi and Richard Neal hold press conference on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal

Washington — A deal on a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico will be announced by lawmakers on Tuesday, a senior administration official told CBS News' Major Garrett.

House Democratic leaders are set to hold a press conference on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, just moments after Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The deal, signed by the leaders of those countries last year but not yet approved by Congress, is a revamp of NAFTA and a fulfillment of a key campaign promise by the president.

Mr. Trump praised the progress made on the agreement Tuesday morning, saying it will bring about an end to the Clinton-era NAFTA.

"America's great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country's worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!" he tweeted ahead of the announcement from Pelosi and Neal.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized Pelosi for appearing to be more focused on impeachment than on passing USMCA. However, Pelosi has argued she's been engaging in lengthy negotiations with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to ensure the agreement includes labor protections.

Pelosi worked the phones over the weekend to get a deal on USMCA, and she is keen to approve the deal in the House before the end of the year, Democrats familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Mr. Trump and top officials in his administration have promoted the deal at events across the country. Mr. Trump has often said the preceding deal, the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), was "a disaster," while the new deal would be "very special." NAFTA eliminated most trade and investment barriers between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, but resulted in job losses for some U.S. workers. The Trump administration has said USMCA would result in freer markets and fairer trade.