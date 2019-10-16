Trump meets with congressional leaders on Syria situation

President Trump is meeting with top congressional members of both parties at the White House Wednesday as he criticizes the Kurds who fought alongside U.S. troops against ISIS as "not angels."

The president on Wednesday repeatedly put down the Kurds during a meeting and press conference with Italy's prime minister Wednesday, insisting Turkey had long planned to invade Syria and other nations like Russia need to step in to ward off ISIS.

The meeting comes moments after the House overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Mr. Trump's decision to pull troops in northeastern Syria, in a vote of 354 to 60. The only votes opposing the resolution came from Republicans, and four members voted present. Speaking to reporters before meeting with Mr. Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he hoped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would bring the resolution to the Senate floor.

Even some of the president's staunchest allies, like South Carolina's Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, have sternly criticized the president's decision to pull a small number of troops from northern Syria.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are heading to Turkey Wednesday.