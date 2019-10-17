U.S. ambassador to E.U. downplays connections to Giuliani in testimony

Washington — The U.S. ambassador to the European Union who played a key role in events at the center of the impeachment inquiry planned to tell lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry that he and other diplomats were reluctant to work with Rudy Giuliani on issues related to Ukraine, but felt they had no choice.

Gordon Sondland, a major Trump donor and the ambassador in Brussels since July 2018, arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday morning for a closed-door session before the three House committees leading the probe. The State Department previously blocked him from testifying, spurring the committees to issue a subpoena to compel his testimony.

According to his prepared opening statement, Sondland said he and other diplomats were "disappointed" that President Trump directed them to work with Giuliani shortly after the election of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Please know that I would not have recommended that Mr. Giuliani or any private citizen be involved in these foreign policy matters," Sondland said in his statement. "However, given the President's explicit direction, as well as the importance we attached to arranging a White House meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelensky, we agreed to do as President Trump directed."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Weijia Jiang and Nancy Cordes contributed to this report.