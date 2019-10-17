Pelosi speaks on Capitol Hill after death of Elijah Cummings — live stream

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning, hours after the death of Elijah Cummings, the Maryland Democratic chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

"In the House, Elijah was our North Star," she said in a statement. "He was a leader of towering character and integrity, whose stirring voice and steadfast values pushed the Congress and country to rise always to a higher purpose."

She is speaking a day after making headlines for saying President Trump had a "serious meltdown" in a White House meeting on Turkey. Pelosi said she believes "we have to pray for his health."

The White House meeting came shortly after the House voted 354 to 60 to condemn Mr. Trump's decision to pull troops from northern Syria.

You can watch the press conference in the player above. It is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. ET.