Harriet Tubman's road to freedom

Harriet Tubman, a tiny woman who could neither read nor write, pulled off superheroine-like exploits in the years before the Civil War. With the help of the Underground Railroad, she not only escaped from a Maryland plantation to freedom in the North, she went back, 13 times over 10 years, to guide more than 70 enslaved people to freedom. And during the war, she became the first American woman to lead troops into battle, near Beaufort, S.C. Martha Teichner visits historic sites that were part of Tubman's remarkable life story, and with actress Cynthia Erivo, who plays the iconic figure in a new biopic, "Harriet."