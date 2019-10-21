Trump meets with Cabinet amid strife over impeachment and Syria — live stream

President Trump is meeting with his Cabinet at the White House Monday, as he faces fallout from his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria and an ever-escalating impeachment inquiry from House Democrats.

Over the weekend, the president reversed his decision to hold next year's G-7 summit at his club near Miami, after acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney held a press conference for the express purpose of announcing and defending the summit. In that same press conference, Mulvaney said the administration withheld Ukraine aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate alleged events surrounding the 2016 election. Mulvaney then reversed parts of his press conference in a subsequent statement.

The president's Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.