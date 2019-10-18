El Chapo's son arrested then released

Chaotic scenes of violence paralyzed the streets of a Mexican city Thursday. A son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was briefly apprehended then later released. Before he was let go police clashed with heavily-armed members of the Sinaloa drug cartel. Officials say they arrested Ovidio Guzmán López, who is among the most wanted men in Mexico, but the onslaught was so fierce security forces were forced to let Guzmán go. Errol Barnett reports.