An arrest has been made in the investigation of bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. The Department of Justice confirmed that one person was in custody.
Several law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect's name is Cesar Altieri Sayoc, who was born in 1962. He appears to have a criminal history in Broward County, Florida.
A law enforcement source said that DNA evidence on one of the devices played a part in leading investigators to the suspect, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.
Earlier, authorities recovered suspicious packages sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Obama. The packages appeared to be similar to 10 others sent this week.
The package sent to Booker was found in Florida, the FBI said on Twitter on Friday morning. Sources told CBS News that the package sent to Clapper was found at a postal facility in New York City.
The New York package was addressed to "James Robert Clapper Time Warner (CNN)," according to a photo of the package obtained by CBS New York station WCBS-TV. On Wednesday, a bomb sent to CNN's offices in New York's Time Warner Center prompted an evacuation of the building.