Trump rallies in North Carolina after suspect in package bombs case arrested - live updates

President Trump is rallying in Charlotte, North Carolina, hours after the arrest of Cesar Sayoc, package bomb suspect, arrested: What we know, who is a suspect in connection with at least 13 explosive devices sent by mail to prominent Democratic figures. This is Mr. Trump's third rally this week.

Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from South Florida with connections to New York, has a criminal history in Broward County, Florida. He also appeared to be a supporter of Mr. Trump. CBS News has also acquired a video of Sayoc at a Trump rally, although it is unclear when the video was recorded. His vehicle appears to have been covered by pro-Trump stickers. Sayoc will likely be prosecuted by the Southern District of New York.

How to watch:

What: President Trump "Make America Great Again" Rally



Where: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina



When: October 26, 7:00 p.m. ET



Speaking to the Young Black Leadership Summit after Sayoc's arrest, Mr. Trump congratulated law enforcement for collaring him. He said the suspect would be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law." He said that the "terrorizing acts" were "despicable and have no place in our country."

"We must never allow political violence to take root in America," Mr. Trump said. He did not refer to the suspect or the people targeted by name.

Mr. Trump is in Charlotte to rally for vulnerable Republican candidates in the purple state, Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris. The CBS News Battleground Tracker rates Budd's district and "lean Republican." Harris, an evangelical pastor, is facing a tighter race against Democrat Dan McCready. That race is rated "toss up" by the CBS News Battleground Tracker.