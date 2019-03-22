Robert Mueller submits Russia report: Investigation into election interference concludes
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation has concluded, and he has now submitted his long-awaited report on the findings of that probe to Attorney General William Barr, as required by the special counsel law.
A senior Justice Department official has told CBS News that Mueller is not recommending any further indictments. The Justice Department also confirmed that the "principal conclusions" of the report will be made public.
Barr will now summarize Mueller's report for lawmakers, also in accordance with the law. It is not clear whether the report or any part of it will be made public -- that's left to Barr's discretion. In a letter to top lawmakers on the judiciary committees, Barr said he anticipated that he might be able to advise them of Mueller's principal conclusions "as soon as this weekend."
Special counsel spokesperson Peter Carr said in a statement that Mueller will be concluding his service in the coming days. A small number of staff will remain to assist in closing the operations of the office for a period of time.
A White House official confirmed that White House attorneys Emmet Flood and Pat Cipollone are with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Clare Hymes contributed to this report.
2020 Democrats weigh in
Democratic presidential candidates are saying that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited report must be made public. Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, and it is now up to Barr to decide how much of it sees the light of day.
The packed field of presidential contenders sounded off after the news broke that Barr received the report.
"Release the Mueller report to the American people," former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tweeted.
"Special counsel Mueller's report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings," tweeted New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the development as a fundraising opportunity -- directing supporters to add their name to a petition demanding the public release of the report. Upon signing, supporters are then directed to a donation page for the Warren campaign.
Why the Mueller report could be good news for Trump
CBS News' Major Garrett reports the President Trump's attorneys have an "expectation" that Special counsel Robert Mueller's final report will be good for the president.
"They feel in the end this will not have new indictments. The report is done. The special counsel's office is essentially shuttered and they believe not only legally, but importantly politically, the president will be found to be largely, if not completely in the clear," Garrett said.
One reason why the final report could be good news for Mr. Trump is because the special counsel didn't press for a face-to-face interview. Instead, Mr. Trump submitted a series of written answers to the special counsel. In addition, White House lawyers provided more than 20,000 documents and several advisers were interviewed.
"The question now becomes can Congress get any farther? If there is somewhere to go? That Mueller was not able, is going to have more powers than Robert Mueller had? Probably not," Garrett said.
Attorney General William Barr sends letter to Congress
Attorney General William Barr has sent a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees informing them that Mueller has concluded his investigation.
"The special counsel has submitted to me today a 'confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions' he has reached," Barr said in the letter. "I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."
Barr also wrote that he would consult with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller, and with Mueller himself, to determine what information from the report could be revealed to Congress and the public.
Handing over the report
The report was delivered by a security officer from the special counsel's office to the deputy attorney general's office earlier this afternoon, according to Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. Within minutes it was turned over to Barr.
Letters were delivered to staff directors on Capitol Hill at 5 p.m. The White House was notified at around 4:45 p.m.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to call Mueller and thank him for his work on this for the last couple of years. As soon as this weekend Barr will deliver a summary of a principal conclusions of the report to Congress.
Justice Department officials would not comment on the contents of the report but called it "comprehensive."
House and Senate Judiciary Committees react
Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees were quick to react to Barr's letter.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham noted in a statement that the handover from Mueller to the attorney general had been smooth, and he observed that according to Barr's notification letter, "there were no areas of disagreement between the Attorney General or the Acting Attorney General and Special Counsel Mueller regarding courses of action."
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler pressed for transparency in a tweet: "A.G. Barr has confirmed the completion of the Special Counsel investigation. We look forward to getting the full Mueller report and related materials. Transparency and the public interest demand nothing less."
The chair and ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee also received copies of Barr's letter.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly released a joint statement calling for Barr "to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress." They also demanded that Barr not give Mr. Trump, his lawyers or staff a "sneak preview" of the findings or evidence and said "the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public."
Some members of Congress have called on Mueller to testify before Congress, including 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.
Democratic candidates react to Mueller filing
The packed field of Democratic presidential contenders took to social media almost immediately after the news broke that Barr had the report in his possession.
"Release the Mueller report to the American people," former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tweeted. "Special counsel Mueller's report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings," tweeted New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Numerous other candidates also called on Barr to release the report to the public.
White House reacts to the submission of the Mueller report
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement about Mueller's submission of the report to Barr saying that the White House has not been briefed on the report.
"The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel's report," Sanders tweeted.
Mr. Trump's personal attorneys Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani also released a statement.
"We're pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps," they wrote.
Attorneys depart Mueller’s team in advance of report dropping
Multiple prosecutors on Mueller's team of attorneys in the special counsel's office have been announcing their departures in recent weeks, signaling that the investigation was winding down.
Special counsel spokesperson Peter Carr confirmed to CBS News this week that Zainab Ahmad, a top terrorism prosecutor, concluded her detail with the special counsel's office. Lead special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann's departure from the team was also reported by CBS to be imminent.
Here's a look at Mueller's team of prosecutors
Who's been charged so far?
Currently, Mueller's probe has yielded seven guilty pleas and 99.5 months in prison served, and 34 individuals and three separate companies have been charged.
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was one of the first Trump associates to serve time in prison as part of Mueller's probe. Manafort was indicted on a total of 25 counts in two jurisdictions. The charges ranged from conspiracy to launder money to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal.
Here's a look at who else has been charged.
Reporting by Clare Hymes and Emily Tillett
House voted for public release of report, Senate blocked it
The House of Representatives voted to pass a non-binding resolution in mid-March, calling for the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller's final report into the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, blocked the vote in the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, called for a unanimous consent on the resolution, which had passed the House in a 420-0 vote. However, Graham objected after Schumer refused to amend the resolution to include a provision on appointing a special counsel to investigate misconduct at the Justice Department related to the FISA warrant against former Trump campaign official Carter Page.
"Was there two systems of justice in 2016? One for the Democratic candidate and one for the Republican candidate?" Graham asked on the Senate floor.
Reporting by Emily Tillett and Grace Segers
Trump says report should be made public
President Trump has said he looks forward to the release of Mueller's findings, and opined that they should be made public upon their release.
"Let it come out, let people see it... and we'll see what happens," Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday.
The president previously said it is "totally up to" Attorney General William Barr whether and when the special counsel's report is released.
A brief timeline of the investigation
Here are some key dates from the Mueller probe:
2013: The FBI conducts interviews of Trump associates Paul Manafort and Carter Page as it relates to conducting business with foreign actors.
2014: The Internet Research Agency (IRA) leads Russian efforts to interfere in the U.S political system, including the 2016 presidential election.
July 2015: The FBI opens investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of private email server while she was secretary of state.
September 2015: The FBI becomes aware of Russian hack into DNC tries to inform DNC
June 9, 2016: Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. meet at Trump Tower with Russian lawyer who promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. The meeting was arranged by Trump Jr. and Rob Goldstone, the publicist for pop star Emin Algarov. Goldstone told Trump Jr. that the information comes from the Kremlin
October 7 2016: WikiLeaks releases messages stolen from the personal email account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.
January 6, 2017: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence releases a declassified version of a highly sensitive report accusing the Kremlin of organizing a sophisticated influence campaign "to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton." Both President Obama and President-elect Trump are briefed on the report. They are both also briefed on a 35-page dossier compiled by former British spy, Christopher Steele, that alleges the Kremlin had compromising information on President-elect Trump.
January 20, 2017: Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th president. CBS News reports investigators are looking at business ties between Trump associates and Russia and are tracking finances of some of the hackers linked to attacks on U.S. political organizations. Manafort's name surfaces
February 14, 2017: In a private meeting in the Oval Office, President Trump asks FBI Director Comey to end the investigation into Flynn. Comey documented the meeting in a memo. Trump said to Comey in the meeting, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go." He adds, "He is a good guy, I hope you can let this go." Comey responds and agrees that Flynn "is a good guy."
March 20, 2017: Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey confirmed the existence of a federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
May 9, 2017: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.
May 17 , 2017: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appoints Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to oversee a "full and thorough investigation of the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election." He also authorizes Mueller to investigate "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," and "any other matters" within the scope of the special counsel law.
October 30, 2017: Former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are indicted on various charges, including conspiracy and money laundering. On the same day, George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI and agrees to cooperate with federal investigators.
December 1, 2017 : Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI and agrees to cooperate with the special counsel.
February 16, 2018: The Justice Department announces charges against 13 Russian nationals and three companies for operating a sophisticated network designed to meddle in the 2016 American election and aid the candidacy of Donald Trump.
February 23, 2018: Rick Gates pleads guilty to lying and conspiracy against the U.S.
April 4, 2018: Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, of Skadden Arps, is sentenced to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000 for making false statements to investigators about work he had done for Ukraine.
August 21, 2018: Federal jury finds Manafort guilty of eight criminal counts, including tax fraud. The court declares a mistrial on 10 other counts faced by Manafort
August 21, 2018: Michael Cohen pleads guilty to violating campaign finance laws and other charges. He says the president instructed him to make payments to two women during the presidential campaign to prevent them from publicly discussing affairs they claim to have had with Mr. Trump
September 7, 2018: George Papadopoulos is sentenced to serve two weeks in prison and pay nearly $10,000 for lying to federal investigators.
March 13, 2019: Manafort receives final sentence from District of Columbia federal court. He'll serve over seven years in prison combined for convictions in Virginia and the District of Columbia.