MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery

Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Click through to see more photos from the show.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and The Rockettes perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ariana Grande
(L-R) Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ryan Tedder and Logic
Ryan Tedder of One Republic and Logic perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ryan Tedder and Logic
Ryan Tedder and Logic perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Ryan Tedder and Logic
Ryan Tedder and Logic perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Best Latin video
Liam Payne and Shanina Shaik present Willy William with the award for best Latin video onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn
Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello accepts the award for Video of the Year onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Backstreet Boys
(L-R) AJ McClean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Best collaboration
Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and DJ Khaled accept the award for best collaboration onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Maluma
Maluma performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Maluma
Maluma performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna presents the award for Video of the Year onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Madonna (R) presents the award for Video of the Year to Camila Cabello (L) onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Aerosmith and Post Malone
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Post Malone perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Steven Tyler
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Post Malone
Post Malone (R) performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Aerosmith and Post Malone
Aerosmith and Post Malone (R) perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Aerosmith and Post Malone
(L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform with Post Malone onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Aerosmith and Post Malone
(L-R) Brad Whitford, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform with Post Malone onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.