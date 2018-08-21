CBSN

MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery

Back
    Next
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery
    • MTV VMAs 2018 highlights gallery

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Click through to see more photos from the show. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish

      Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish

      Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

      Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and The Rockettes perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Nicki Minaj

      Nicki Minaj accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Brendon Urie

      Brendon Urie performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ariana Grande

      (L-R) Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ariana Grande

      Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • DJ Khaled

      DJ Khaled speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ryan Tedder and Logic

      Ryan Tedder of One Republic and Logic perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ryan Tedder and Logic

      Ryan Tedder and Logic perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Ryan Tedder and Logic

      Ryan Tedder and Logic perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Best Latin video

      Liam Payne and Shanina Shaik present Willy William with the award for best Latin video onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Ariana Grande

      Ariana Grande accepts an award onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn

      Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Camila Cabello accepts the award for Video of the Year onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Backstreet Boys

      (L-R) AJ McClean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Gucci Mane

      Gucci Mane speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Best collaboration

      Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and DJ Khaled accept the award for best collaboration onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Maluma

      Maluma performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Maluma

      Maluma performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Travis Scott

      Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Travis Scott

      Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Travis Scott

      Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Travis Scott

      Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Madonna

      Madonna presents the award for Video of the Year onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Madonna

      Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Madonna

      Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Madonna (R) presents the award for Video of the Year to Camila Cabello (L) onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Aerosmith and Post Malone

      Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Post Malone perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Steven Tyler

      Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Post Malone

      Post Malone (R) performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Aerosmith and Post Malone

      Aerosmith and Post Malone (R) perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Aerosmith and Post Malone

      (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform with Post Malone onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Aerosmith and Post Malone

      (L-R) Brad Whitford, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform with Post Malone onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images