Avicii, EDM pioneer and DJ, found dead at 28

NEW YORK -- Tim Bergling, the Swedish DJ and electronic dance music (EDM) producer known as Avicii, was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman, his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. He was 28.

The statement said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary EDM and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

In 2016, the DJ announced that he was retiring from live performances, saying, "I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist."

"I will however never let go of music," he said. "But I've decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let's make them go out with a bang!"

In 2014, Avicii also opened up about his health issues, telling Billboard he needed to take time off to recover after having his appendix and gallbladder removed.

"Since my operation, I'd just been going and going," he said at the time. "I was dropping weight. I needed to take a break."

Music stars, including those who collaborated with Bergling, mourned him on Twitter.

My heartfelt condolences to Tim's family and close friends. I can't express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he's gone. — Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) April 20, 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Avicii's death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)." On Tuesday, the DJ thanked Billboard for his nomination. The artist was very active recently, recording episodes for his podcast, creating new music, investing in startups and relaunching his mobile game, "Gravity HD."

His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."