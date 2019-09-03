The hurricane hunters who fly into Dorian

Much of what we know about Hurricane Dorian comes from hurricane hunters who track storms from the sky. While flying directly into the eye of a hurricane may seem to be a terrifying thrill, it's vital to tracking Dorian's direction and speed. The planes used for the mission are typically responsible for dropping off troops and supplies in war zones – but they’ve been modified to maneuver through the storm for up to 14 hours. Errol Barnett reports.