More whistleblowers emerge in Ukraine probe — live updates
- "Multiple whistleblowers" have come forward, according to the attorneys representing the original whistleblower.
- On a July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
- Soon after the July call, White House officials moved a record of the call to a highly classified computer system, severely restricting who could access it.
Washington -- The attorneys representing the whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Trump's dealings with Ukraine said they are representing "multiple whistleblowers" in connection to the case, including one with "first hand knowledge" of events.
"I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General," attorney Andrew Bakaj tweeted Sunday. "No further comment at this time."
Mark Zaid, another member of the first whistleblower's legal team, also said the team is representing a second official with first-hand knowledge of events, as first reported by ABC News. The original whistleblower had not heard or seen a transcript of the phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the center of the August 12 complaint.
"I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team," Zaid tweeted. "They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first hand knowledge." -- Stefan Becket
"60 Minutes" on the impeachment probe
Last week, members of Congress went home to hear from their constituents. "60 Minutes" traveled with two members who are now facing some of the most consequential decisions of their careers.
Their congressional districts are 1,700 miles and worlds apart. New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is white, suburban and wealthy. Texas' 23rd Congressional District is wide open and 70% Latino.
Pompeo not complying with probe, Dem chairman says
New York Congressman Eliot Engel, one of the high-ranking House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump's dealings with the Ukrainian government, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not cooperating with the congressional investigation.
"He is not complying with the inquiry so far," Engel said on "Face the Nation" Sunday. "There are discussions that are ongoing and we're hoping that he will comply."
Engel, a longtime congressman from the Bronx, is chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, which has oversight over the State Department. The panel is one of several high-profile committees -- including the Intelligence, Oversight and Judiciary panels -- spearheading the impeachment probe into Mr. Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to conduct politically motivated investigations, including one into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
