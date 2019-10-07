Trump signs trade agreement with Japan — live updates

President Trump is signing trade agreements with Japan on Monday afternoon, as he looks for wins amid the intensifying impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill.

The White House added a last-minute signing of the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement and U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement to the president's public schedule Monday. But reporters' questions for the president are sure to focus on the impeachment inquiry and on his decision to pull back U.S. troops from posts in Northern Syria, making room for a Turkish incursion into Syria that threatens Kurdish allies there.