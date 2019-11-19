Democrats face off in presidential primary debate in Atlanta today - live updates
Ten Democrats will be taking the stage Wednesday night for the fifth presidential debate, which will take place in Atlanta. It will be co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.
The debate comes less than 100 days from the first contest of the Democratic primary season, the Iowa caucuses.
How to watch the 5th Democratic debate
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Tyler Perry Studios - Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MSNBC
- Online stream: Watch the debate on MSNBC.com or washingtonpost.com or on fuboTV (free trial offer)
Which candidates qualified for the debate?
There will be two fewer candidates on stage than in October because former Housing Secretary Julián Castro failed to qualify this time and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke ended his bid for the White House.
Here are the 10 candidates who have qualified to appear:
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative
- Kamala Harris, California senator
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Tom Steyer, businessman
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
The Democratic National Committee raised the polling and donor criteria that candidates must meet to qualify for the November debate. Candidates could either reach 3% in four national or early-state, DNC-approved polls, or reach 5% in two early-state polls. They also had to demonstrate that they have 165,000 unique donors, including at least 600 each in at least 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.
State of play in Iowa
According to the latest Des Moines Register poll, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has shot to the lead in the Hawkeye State and now enjoys the support of 25% of likely caucus goers. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is supported by 16%, former Vice President Joe Biden is supported by 15%, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is also at 15%.
CBS News' recent Battleground Tracker poll shows a four-way race at the top in Iowa, with Sanders and Biden tied at 22%, Buttigieg close behind with 21% and Warren with 18%.
Buttigieg's sudden rise to the top of the Democratic pack in Iowa came after his strong performance in the last month's debate. But Iowa voters are notoriously fickle, and have been known to change their minds about whom to support in the final days before the caucuses. So while the 37-year-old mayor is currently at the top of the pack, a lot can change between now and the caucuses.
Buttigieg, Warren, Sanders and Biden currently make up the top tier of Democratic presidential hopefuls. But a number of other candidates, such as Senators Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, are holding out for a strong finish in Iowa. Wednesday's debate provides a golden opportunity for struggling candidates to add a much-needed jolt to their campaigns less than 100 days out from the Iowa caucuses.