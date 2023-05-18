Watch CBS News

Woodland Winefest

The 7th Annual Woodland Winefest is the Soroptimist International of Woodland's biggest annual fundraiser, with 17 wineries, 2 breweries, and a variety of food vendors! Julissa Ortiz is getting a preview!
