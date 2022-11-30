Watch CBS News

Winter fun at District Ice in El Dorado Hills

District Ice is back and better than ever, featuring new rides, the largest covered ice rink in the area, and great food and drinks! Molly stops by the El Dorado Hills Winter Wonderland to experience the magic -- and check out the new sledding hill!
