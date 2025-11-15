Wicked Day at Poppy + Pot, 9am Poppy + Pot, is a husband and wife, Black, and queer owned flower and ceramics studio that specializes in pottery classes, daily flower delivery, colorful weddings and handmade ceramic gifts! Their studio is hosting Wicked Day on Sunday, November 16th 10-4pm to celebrate the film Wicked For Good. This is an all ages event. There will be pink and green dyed clay to do some hand building, pottery painting, storytime with Elphaba, photo ops and a floral craft with witch hats and crowns.