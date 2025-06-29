Watch CBS News

What's flying around n the studio? Spin Master Toys shares merch from HTTYD the movie!

Since 2010, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated audiences worldwide. All-new generations will fall in love with the story of Hiccup, a misunderstood Viking, who forms an unlikely bond with Toothless, a feared dragon, challenging Viking society & its dragon-fighting practice. Spin Master Toys brings us the Ultimate Blast Toothless Figure and the Blast and Roar Toothless Mask toys for us to play with on set.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.