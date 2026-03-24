We're learning more about 'Every 15 Minutes' an impaired driving prevention program The “Every 15 Minutes” program, named for the sobering statistic that someone in the U.S. is seriously injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash approximately every 15 minutes, has historically been a mainstay in many California schools. It challenges high school juniors and seniors to confront the real dangers of drinking and driving through immersive, emotional experiences. While highly effective at raising awareness and encouraging responsible decisions, it has become difficult to sustain in recent years due to retirements and personnel changes among previous organizers. This revival at Laguna Creek represents an important step in bringing it back to local communities.