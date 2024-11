We Chat with the Stars of a New Holiday Football-Themed Hallmark Movie! There's a new holiday movie on Hallmark that might seem a little familiar, especially if you're a Chiefs fan or a Swiftie. We had the chance to sit down with actors Tyler Hynes and Hunter King to learn more about *Holiday Touchdown: A Chief's Love Story*. Tune in to hear all about this festive, football-themed romance and what makes it a must-watch this holiday season!