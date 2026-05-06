We chat with the author of 'Breaking Free: Stop Following Expectations and Start Following Yourself' We're chatting with motivational speaker and disability advocate Spencer West. He has a new book coming out on May 12th called "Breaking Free: Stop Following Expectations and Start Following Yourself". Spencer first captured international headlines for summiting Mount Kilimanjaro on his hands. Today, he has moved from climbing literal mountains to helping millions scale the mental ones of anxiety, self-doubt, and societal expectations.