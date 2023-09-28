Watch CBS News

Vintage shopper Doris Hobbs joins us!

And to think it all started with a hat...Doris Hobbs is a super vintage thrifter, and she's bringing a message of positivity for her ongoing advocacy efforts for type 1 and 2 diabetes! Cody is with Doris, talking about her journey!
