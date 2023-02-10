Watch CBS News

Valentine's Day at The Spa at Arden Hills!

This Valentine's Day, treat that special someone to a luxurious spa experience at The Spa at Arden Hills, voted as "Best Day Spa" by Sacramento Magazine readers for 16 years! Ashley Williams is getting the lowdown on all they have to offer!
