Vacaville celebrates Coach Jacob Wright Field Day! Coach Jacob Wright Field day is a day filled with what Coach loved; family, fitness and of course football! This is extra special because it lands on Coach's actual birthday. There's tons of activities for the whole family, from the kids zone that's being put on by the boys and girls club to the workout classes like zumba, yoga and Tahitian dance. There's food trucks, a silent auction and an opportunity to learn more about the man in the Coach Jacob Wright Experience. There is a football skills camp that's at the heart of this event.