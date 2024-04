Tulip season at Crystal Hermitage Gardens The Sierra Nevada holds a golden nugget for those who love springtime and flowers, especially, tulips. The Crystal Hermitage Garden is meticulously planted with over 17,000 tulips and other spring flowers each year. Just 25 minutes above Nevada City proper, this beautiful, pristine, and lovingly attended garden is well worth the drive. Molly Riehl is stopping by to see all the pretty things!